How you can avoid getting burned outside this weekend

(WQOW) - The warmer weather sends people outdoors but UW Health says sunburns can happen within 15 to 20 minutes of exposure.

Associate professor of dermatology at UW Health Dr. Apple Bodemer said if you're hiking on hills or near water and sand, the sun's reflection will make UV rays stronger.

He suggests limiting activity to only the morning and evening since the sun is most powerful mid-day.

Plus, always wear, and reapply, sunscreen.

"We know that UV radiation is a human carcinogen, we know it causes skin cancer, when you get enough of it," Bodemer said. "So, you know with people who have fair skin and are at risk for getting a lot of burns, then they certainly really should be using some sort of form of UV protection.

Bodemer said the best types of sunscreen will contain zinc oxide and titanium dioxide with an SPF of 30 and above.

If you are burned, and the skin does begin to blister, Bodemer said to seek medical attention immediately, otherwise remove yourself from the sun and moisturize.