Half of Wisconsin now near or in drought conditions

Highs Friday were a bit cooler than Thursday, but warmer air to our southwest behind a warm front that will move in early Saturday morning. While there will be a chance for a few light showers as it passes before sunrise, there will be little to no rain accumulation.

Due to continued dry conditions going back to last fall, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has placed nearly one quarter of Wisconsin in a drought in their latest weekly report released Thursday.

Just over half of the state is considered at least in the "Abnormally Dry" category, which designates areas not quite in drought conditions but are close. This is just one contributing factor in contributing to fire danger this weekend.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for southern and central Wisconsin Saturday due to a combination of dry vegetation, dry ground, warm temps, and a moderate breeze that can cause fire to spread quickly.

Fire danger is not quite as high in the Chippewa Valley, but it's still in a high risk category and could climb into the very high category according to the DNR. Therefore, burning is not advised this weekend, and many local municipalities could issue burn bans.

The winds will be strongest in southeast Wisconsin, but it'll still be breezy here. Saturday's breeze presents the biggest challenge to anglers on Wisconsin's opening fishing weekend as the wind will make for some moderately choppy waters.

At least it will be warm and partly cloudy with highs climbing to near 80 with the potential for localized highs in the mid 80s. Definitely wear sunscreen if outside even in areas of clouds as there will be a lot of solar energy regardless.

Saturday will be the best fishing day and while it won't rain all Sunday, being near or on the water fishing is not a good place to be during a thunderstorm. Storms will be possible at any time on Sunday as scattered showers move through.

Some areas could pick up an inch or more of rain, but widespread totals are expected in the 1/4" to 3/4" range. That isn't enough to eliminate the dry conditions, though any bit helps. Temps will be cooler, too, on Sunday.

Temps cool next week with highs only near or just above 60 even after rain chances end Monday. Even cooler air arrives with Thursday's cold front.