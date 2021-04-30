Grand Canyon opens lottery for shooting bison in the park

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Park Service is opening a rare opportunity for skilled shooters to help reduce the number of bison roaming the far reaches of northern Arizona. Come Monday, potential volunteers will have 48 hours to apply to kill the massive animals at Grand Canyon National Park this fall. Thousands of people from across the country are expected to apply. A dozen will be chosen through a lottery system. Officials at the Grand Canyon say bison increasingly are trampling park resources. They have set a goal to reduce the population to 200 using a mix of corralling and relocating the bison, as well as a volunteer shooter program.