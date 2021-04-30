Future QB: Vikings pick Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond in 3rd round

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have drafted Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond. He’s a potential successor to Kirk Cousins.

Mond was the No. 66 overall pick and the seventh quarterback off the board. Mond was a four-year starter for the Aggies, with the ability to be the type of dual-threat player that is the trend now in the league.

Mond is the highest-drafted quarterback by the Vikings since Christian Ponder went in the first round in 2011.

The Vikings also took North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis and Pittsburgh defensive end Patrick Jones II in the third round.