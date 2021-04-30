Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:35 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appleton East 14, Stevens Point 6

Appleton West 56, Green Bay East 14

Bangor 34, Cashton 28

Black Hawk 30, Cuba City 20

Columbus 42, New Glarus/Monticello 6

De Pere 42, Sheboygan North 7

Greendale 37, Racine Park 0

Lomira 46, North Fond du Lac 6

Milton 21, Beaver Dam 12

Necedah 38, New Lisbon 0

Oshkosh West 49, Oshkosh North 22

Pulaski 42, Bay Port 20

Racine Case 39, Pius XI Catholic 0

Racine Horlick 41, Whitnall 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Big Foot vs. East Troy, ccd.

Brown Deer vs. Greenfield, ccd.

Deerfield vs. New Glarus/Monticello, ccd.

Madison La Follette vs. Beloit Memorial, ccd.

Madison West vs. Madison Memorial, ccd.

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Columbus, ccd.

Poynette vs. Menominee Indian, ccd.

Sheboygan South vs. Manitowoc Lincoln, ccd.

Shorewood vs. Cudahy, ccd.

Verona Area vs. Madison East, ccd.

West Allis Central vs. South Milwaukee, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content