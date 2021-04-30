Eyeing 2024, Pence says he’ll push back on ‘liberal agenda’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is positioning himself for a possible return to elected office. Pence told an audience in early-voting South Carolina that he will spend the coming months “pushing back on the liberal agenda” he says is wrong for the country. Pence’s choice of South Carolina for his post-administration debut Thursday gives him exposure for a potential 2024 presidential bid. The state holds the first presidential primaries in the South, and candidates of both major parties typically spend more than a year in the state ahead of those votes. Pence spoke to an audience at a dinner sponsored by a conservative Christian nonprofit organization.