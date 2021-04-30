Don’t forget the sunscreen this weekend

The end of April will be pleasant and bright. Expect plenty of sunshine with low 60s with a very light breeze.

April was just slightly above average with it's high temperatures this month. We had 80 twice in the first week, but it was all 40s, 50s and 60s from there. It was also a very dry month, with a deficit of over an inch of rain.

High pressure is keeping the sunshine around for Friday and temperatures will be near the average of 65 degrees. Overnight, a weak wave will bring us a chance for a few stray showers, but most of us will stay dry.

It will be a bit breezy this weekend. Southerly winds will bring gusts up to 30 mph Saturday afternoon.

If you don't have outdoor plans for Saturday, make some. Summer makes a return Saturday afternoon with high temperatures heading towards 80+ degrees.

The UV Index this weekend will be a 7 to 8 across western Wisconsin. That means burn times will be within 20 minutes on unprotected and exposed skin. Make sure to apply the SPF 30+ every 2 hours to prevent sunburn.

The great weather won't last into Sunday. Temperatures will still get into the upper 60s, but scattered rain and thunderstorms may cut into outdoor fun in the afternoon.