DHS interim-secretary talks substance treatment financial help

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health, Karen Timberlake, was in Menomonie Friday to talk about how the state budget could help Wisconsinites access substance treatment services in the state.

Timberlake spoke with the director of Arbor Place Residential and Treatment Facility about a $6.5 million provision in the proposed state budget that would, over two years, cover the cost of residential stays for people with Medicaid who need substance use disorder treatment.

When speaking with Arbor Place employees, Timberlake said they told her there is a limited window when people reach out to them to connect them with treatment while they are motivated to receive it. And sometimes when people struggle to pay for the room and board at a center, they give up on getting help.

"We think the least we can do is to supplement the reimbursement that we are able to offer in Medicaid program with these additional room and board dollars," Timberlake said.

In the future, Timberlake hopes Wisconsin will join 38 other states that have expanded their Medicaid programs to be covered by the affordable care act.