Community Maps system provides info. on vehicle crash data

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Ever wonder how many crashes happen in your neighborhood? If you do, then there's an online tool you might want to check out.

Community Maps is a free service provided by the Wisconsin Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory.

On there, you can filter crash data by severity or flags such as alcohol or speed.

Multiple dots should pop up on your screen, then you can zoom in on particular intersections.

Sergeant John Staber with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office said every county in Wisconsin has a traffic safety commission, and by state law, they're required to keep a map of all fatal and serious injury crashes within their county.

The data on Community Maps comes from various law enforcement agencies' crash reports.

You can look at data by county, a certain date range from present to as far back as 2010 and even deer crashes.

"We get a lot of calls from citizens about traffic conditions in their neighborhood," Staber said. "They're concerned that there are a lot of crashes at a specific intersection or that people are speeding by their house. They want us to do something about that. So it's very easy for them to go on Community Maps and actually look and see how many crashes have occurred."

In addition to informing the community, officials said the Community Maps system was designed to support and enhance traffic safety planning and resource allocation.

Sergeant Staber said the map is updated nightly so the information is always current.

The authority for keeping crash records used to lie with the Department of Transportation, but several years ago, the responsibility transferred to the Wisconsin Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory, which is part of UW-Madison.