Big Tech stocks flex muscles again after a rough winter

NEW YORK (AP) — Big Tech stocks are flexing their enormous strength again, after getting knocked around a bit earlier this year. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google’s parent company and Facebook all gave profit reports this week that blew past investors expectations. That has each of the Big Five on pace to rise more than the S&P 500 this month, and they collectively account for more than 21% of the entire S&P 500 again. Big Tech is reasserting itself after stumbling early this year amid rising interest rates, and as investors became enthralled instead with banks, oil producers and other companies that looked set to benefit most from a healthier economy.