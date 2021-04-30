Asian shares slip on pandemic worries despite Wall St rally

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower Friday amid uncertainty about the prospects for a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China fell in Friday afternoon trading. The regional market dips came despite some signs of an economic rebound in data on growth in South Korea and a tick lower in unemployment in Japan. On Wall Street, stocks ended higher on Thursday after the government reported the economy grew at a 6.4% annual rate in the last quarter. It was the latest indication of recovery from the recession brought on by the pandemic.