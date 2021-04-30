Altoona marks Arbor Day at Centennial Park

Altoona (WQOW) - It's been almost 150-years since the first Arbor Day,

and in one local park, a new tree is taking root in celebration of the occasion.

Recognized on the last Friday of April, Arbor Day observes and encourages the planting of trees across the nation.

To mark the proclamation of Arbor Day in Altoona, Mayor Brendan Pratt shoveled a ceremonial scoop of dirt on a new maple sapling.

"Without trees, look around, it'd be a barren place. It's kind of a symbol of renewal, hope again we're back, we have a new tree, and can just enjoy life," said Mayor Pratt.

The new centennial tree at Altoona's Centennial Park replaces the original tree that was planted in 1887, five years after the first Arbor Day.

Facing its new companion, five yards away-the new centennial tree has taken root.