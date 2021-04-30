3D-printed home in Dutch city expands housing options

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch couple have been looking around their new home — a two-bedroom concrete bungalow resembling a boulder that was created using 3D printing. The house, for now, looks strange with its layers of printed concrete clearly visible. Yet in the future, as the Netherlands seeks innovative ways to tackle a chronic housing shortage, such construction could become commonplace. The European Union nation needs to build hundreds of thousands of new homes this decade to accommodate a growing population. A professor says houses can be 3D printed using 30% less material than traditional construction methods.