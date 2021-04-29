Watchdog: US aid to Venezuela driven by more than just need

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. government watchdog report is questioning the methods used in a USAID effort to get aid to Venezuela in 2019. An inspector general’s report raises doubts about whether the deployment of aid was driven more by the U.S. pursuit of regime change in Venezuela than by technical analysis of needs and the best ways to help struggling people there. The report focuses on the frenzied few months after opposition leader Juan Guaidó rose up to challenge Maduro’s rule and quickly won recognition as Venezuela’s rightful leader by the U.S. and dozens of allies.