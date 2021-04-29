Vikings trade back in draft, select OT Christian Darrisaw 23rd overall

(WQOW)- Vikings general manager Rick Spielman made big moves in the draft once again in an effort to build the team's offensive line.

Minnesota drafted Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw with the 23rd overall pick in Round 1. The Vikings moved back to the 23rd pick after trading the 14th and 143rd overall picks to the New York Jets. The Vikings also received the 66th and 86th picks in the exchange.

Darrisaw joined the Hokies in 2017 after playing at Fork Union Military Academy. He was regarded as one of the top tackles in the country in his junior season, earning second team AP All-American and first-team All-ACC honors.