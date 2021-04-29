US appeals court listens to Tennessee abortion ban arguments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court quizzed Tennessee’s attorneys defense of the state’s sweeping abortion ban. During Thursday’s hearing, the three-judge panel focused particular attention on how prohibiting the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy would not be a considered an unfair burden. Sarah Campbell is the special assistant to Tennessee’s attorney general. She countered that the state’s ban prohibits abortion at various cascading gestational ages. The law states that if the six-week ban is deemed unconstitutional — a timeframe when most people don’t know they’re pregnant — then the ban would begin at various other gestational stages. Campbell argued the state is focused on drawing a line at 15 weeks.