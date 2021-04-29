UConn student arrested after swastika painted on building

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A 21-year-old UConn student has been charged with a hate crime after police say he painted a swastika on a campus building at the start of the Passover holiday. Kristopher Pieper was being held Thursday in lieu of a $5,000 bond on charges including intimidation based on bigotry or bias and criminal mischief. It was not immediately clear if he has hired an attorney. He’s accused of painting the antisemitic symbol on the school’s chemistry building, which is located directly across from UConn Hillel, the Jewish student organization, on March 27. Police say he told them he was upset with certain Jewish religious practices.