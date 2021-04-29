Therapy dog visits students, alleviates stress

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As finals are just a few weeks away for UW-Eau Claire students, the McIntyre Library brought back therapy dog visits.

Benny the 3-year-old mini golden-doodle therapy dog received a lot of pets from students outside the campus library Wednesday as a way to help the students de-stress.



Librarian Jenna Vande Zande said many students have been struggling with their mental health between finals and COVID-19. So after pausing visits from a therapy dog last year, the library brought back their end of semester tradition.

"Lets get some folks petting some dogs," she said. "A lot of folks have been talking about how they miss their pets from back home and so this was a nice way for folks to reconnect with the dog at the start of finals. Some of them are saying "alright this is my good luck for my next test.""

There will be more chances to see Benny and other dogs before the semester ends:



April 29, 6-6:50 p.m.

May 4, 11 a.m. - noon

May 4, 6-6:50 p.m.

May 11, 11 a.m. - noon

