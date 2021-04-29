The Classic Garage reopens as the pandemic winds down

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Known for its burgers, fries and 50s diner atmosphere, The Classic Garage has been closed since October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as vaccination rates rise and life slowly returns to normal, owner Rick Payton says the restaurant has reopened to the public.

"We didn't have much of a choice. At the time, given to us, you could have 10 people in the restaurant including staff and you can't run a business like that. So, we did the prudent thing and made the collective choice as a group to just close and wait for better days," Payton said.

After moving to Eau Claire from Austin, Texas in 2013, Payton purchased the property to store his car collection. When a friend closed his restaurant in Austin, the two decided to open The Classic Garage in 2015.

"The west side doesn't get a lot of attention and that's why we specifically chose this side of town. We knew the Cannery District was happening and we wanted to be a part of that. I mean, re-gentrification is amazing and this was the first building that caught my eye when I came into town," Payton said.

While the restaurant is opening back up, reopening during a pandemic does require having some extra rules, however,

"You know, we're asking everyone to wear a mask until you've sat down at your table - like every other restaurant in town. I mean, at this point I think everyone gets how it works," Payton said.

Besides management, The Classic Garage has had to hire an entirely-new staff since closing down in October.

"I've got a whole new crop of people that work here and they're all young and I hope to keep them until the next cycle. We realize we're a stepping stone for a lot of these people and we hope to help them further their career and if we can help them in any way that's what we'll try to do," Payton said.

The restaurant continually receives high praise, winning awards from Volume One's "Best of the Chippewa Valley" every year, including the best fries and atmosphere several years in a row.

"We love being recognized, you know? I think that a lot of people think we're a chain because I do think we did execute this very well," Payton said

According to Payton, he and the staff are excited to get back to work.

"We've been very blessed with our partners that have helped us with it. The community loves us, we're happy to be a part of the community, we're happy to be back and looking forward to a very, very good summer," Payton said.

The Classic Garage is open Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can view its menu here.