Slightly cooler tomorrow before a big weekend warm-up

Today's high in Eau Claire was the first in a week to be at or above average. Highs areawide were in the 60s with a couple spots to the south near 70. That happened as the sky cleared out to sunshine this afternoon. Before that, clouds were widespread, though they didn't produce much rain until they moved southeast of the Chippewa River and even there they were just brief bursts of light to moderate rain.

Temps are looking pretty good this evening across the region, too, but a weak cold front will move through tonight and bring a chance for a few more isolated showers.

That cold front means tomorrow won't be quite as warm even though there will be plenty of sunshine.

That's how the month of April ends, and a weak warm front then moves through Friday night which also brings a small chance for a few showers that will be out by Saturday morning.

Behind the warm front is a moderate breeze that will carry warmer temps into the Chippewa Valley with highs on Saturday pushing closer to the 80 degree mark. There will be a partly cloudy sky to go along with that warm breeze.

Temps cool again Sunday as we remain in an active pattern. A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to Western Wisconsin for Sunday and Sunday night, with precip ending Monday morning.

That front stalls to our south, keeping rain chances through Wednesday to our south and keeping us in a bit cooler air. Our next chance for rain after Sunday-Monday arrives next Thursday.