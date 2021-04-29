Skip to Content

Slightly cooler tomorrow before a big weekend warm-up

Today's high in Eau Claire was the first in a week to be at or above average. Highs areawide were in the 60s with a couple spots to the south near 70. That happened as the sky cleared out to sunshine this afternoon. Before that, clouds were widespread, though they didn't produce much rain until they moved southeast of the Chippewa River and even there they were just brief bursts of light to moderate rain.

Temps are looking pretty good this evening across the region, too, but a weak cold front will move through tonight and bring a chance for a few more isolated showers.

That cold front means tomorrow won't be quite as warm even though there will be plenty of sunshine.

Temps won't be as warm tomorrow after tonight's cold front, but a warm front tomorrow night leads to summerlike air on Saturday.

That's how the month of April ends, and a weak warm front then moves through Friday night which also brings a small chance for a few showers that will be out by Saturday morning.

Behind the warm front is a moderate breeze that will carry warmer temps into the Chippewa Valley with highs on Saturday pushing closer to the 80 degree mark. There will be a partly cloudy sky to go along with that warm breeze.

Temps cool again Sunday as we remain in an active pattern. A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to Western Wisconsin for Sunday and Sunday night, with precip ending Monday morning.

That front stalls to our south, keeping rain chances through Wednesday to our south and keeping us in a bit cooler air. Our next chance for rain after Sunday-Monday arrives next Thursday.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

