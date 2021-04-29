President Biden shares policy vision during congressional address

(WQOW) - President Biden conducted his first joint address to both houses of congress Wednesday night, sharing his vision for the future of the United States.

The President, just one day shy of his 100th day in office, began his address with a message of optimism, saying America is "on the move again" referencing the vaccine rollout, pandemic aid and economic growth.

He quickly shifted gears to lay out his policy vision.

"The rest of the world isn’t waiting for us. Doing nothing is not an option," Biden said. "We can’t be so busy competing with each other that we forget the competition is with the rest of the world to win the 21st Century."

Biden announced his American Families Plan during Wednesday's speech, designed to address four key areas: education, childcare, paid family leave and child tax credits.



He proposed doing this without raising taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 per year, meanwhile raising taxes on the wealthiest one percent.



South Carolina Senator Tim Scott delivered the Republican response to the President's remarks, saying despite Biden's promise to unite the nation, his actions are pulling us further apart. He criticized the level of government involvement in the Biden's proposals, and Democrats' response to race issues and police reform, citing his own experiences as a Black man.