Porter scores 50, Rockets stun Bucks after Giannis exits

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored a career-high 50 points, and the NBA-worst Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 143-136 after Giannis Antetokounmpo left less than a minute into the game with an apparent ankle injury. Houston snapped a five-game losing streak on the back of a dazzling performance from Porter, who scored 32 points in the second half and 17 in the fourth quarter. His previous career best was 30 points as a rookie with Cleveland last season. Antetokounmpo played just 46 seconds. He appeared to appeared to step on the foot of Kelly Olynyk, rolling what was already an injured ankle.