Pleasant but breezy before a taste of summer by the weekend

It's been a pleasant last week of April thus far, but the forecast remains too dry.

Minor drought conditions are cropping up here in western Wisconsin. Eau Claire is an inch behind on rainfall for the month of April. There are a few very slim chances for rain in the forecast through the weekend, but not with a substantial amount of rain attached to them.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy to start with a very slight chance for a few isolated showers through midday. Otherwise, we'll be partly cloudy with temperatures climbing into the mid 60s.

Winds will be breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. They'll settle in from high pressure on Friday before picking up again on Saturday.

Friday will be a touch cooler with highs towards 60. We'll see plenty of sunshine on our last day of April.

May starts the same with a chance at widespread 80s. It'll feel like summer most of the weekend before rain showers and thunderstorms take over to start next week.