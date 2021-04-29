Packers draft CB Eric Stokes 29th overall

(WQOW)- The Packers are going for defense early in the NFL Draft once again.

Green Bay selected Georgia CB Eric Stokes with the 29th pick in the first round of the draft.

Stokes broke on to the scene for the Bulldogs last season, leading the team with four interceptions. His performance earned him first team all-SEC honors at the end of the year.

The pick comes on the same day ESPN reported MVP QB Aaron Rodgers is unhappy with the organization, and wants out of Green Bay. The Packers have not drafted an offensive-skilled position player outside of a QB in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002.