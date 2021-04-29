O’Reilly scores 2nd of game in OT, Blues beat Wild 5-4.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored his second goal of the game at 3:43 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4. Sammy Blais, Tyler Bozak and Marco Scandella also scored for St. Louis. Ville Husso made 26 saves as the Blues won their fourth straight and seventh in the last 10. St. Louis moved five points ahead of Arizona for the fourth and final playoff spot in the West Division. Joel Eriksson Ek, Kevin Fiala, Victor Rask and Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild.