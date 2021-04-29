No charges in Texas after investigation of alleged drugging

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors in Texas say there is not enough evidence to support allegations that a lobbyist drugged a legislative aide who works in the state Capitol. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the district attorney of Travis County say no crime occurred but did not release additional details. The allegations first surfaced last weekend and quickly rattled the state Capitol, where by Monday, some lawmakers began restricting access to their offices. The report quickly put a new focus on the treatment of women and staffers at the Texas Capitol, and prompted calls for stronger sexual harassment training.