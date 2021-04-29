Mayo Clinic cites ‘reinfection’ and ‘protection’ reason for vaccine hesitancy

(WQOW) - On Thursday, Mayo Clinic experts spoke about the importance of building confidence in vaccines, in an increasing vaccine hesitant world.

According to the director of the Mayo Clinic vaccine research group, Dr. Gregory Poland, the main reasons why individuals feel hesitant to receive the vaccine is the risk of reinfection, and length of protection.

He said we need to think in the long term because just like we see variants of influenza, we can expect to see coronavirus mutate further, and a changing virus can undermine faith in the vaccine even further.

"A change in the virus could change demand dramatically. So, we need to keep that longer-term perspective that that's a very fickle metric. In regards to vaccine confidence that's really the major underlying issue. Looking at current research, there's plenty of reasons to be confident. Vaccines appear to be effective regardless of age," Poland said.

Mayo Clinic's vaccine research group said Pfizer and Moderna are currently conducting vaccine studies on children as young as 6 months.

Studies on kids ages 12-15 have just completed. They recorded a 100% efficacy rate and showed a higher antibody response rate than older groups.

And Thursday, a new CDC study showed that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines reduce the risk of hospitalization by 94% among fully-vaccinated adults that are 65 and older.

