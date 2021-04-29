Kenya camps with 400,000 refugees to be closed next year

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s governments says it wants two refugee camps which hosts hundreds of thousands of refugees from war-torn countries closed by June 30 next year. The announcement Thursday followed a meeting between Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi about the status of the two refugee camps where 433,765 refugees and asylum-seekers live.“ Earlier this month ,UNHCR presented Kenya with what they said were “sustainable rights-based measures” for finding solutions for the refugees’ long-standing displacement. This followed a two-week ultimatum given by Kenya’s interior minister for the agency to come up with a road map to close the decades old camps. Most of the people at the two camps are from Somalia and South Sudan.