Jordanian prince, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s royal palace says Prince Mohammad bin Talal has died at the age of 80. He was the younger bother of the late King Hussein and served as his crown prince for 10 years. The palace says he died on Thursday. The prince had held several senior positions in Jordan’s monarchy, including as personal representative to King Abdullah II who succeeded Hussein after his death in 1999. Prince Mohammad was born in the Jordanian capital Amman on October 2, 1940. He is survived by his wife, Princess Taghrid, and two sons from a previous marriage.