Italy: Hearing delayed in slaying case against Egyptians

ROME (AP) — A judge in Rome has postponed a hearing to decide if four high-ranking members of Egypt’s security forces should go on trial for the abduction, torture and killing in Cairo of an Italian doctoral student. Thursday had been set for the start of a hearing on Italian prosecutors’ request for the Egyptians to be tried for their alleged roles in the 2016 slaying of Giulio Regeni. But the hearing was put off until May 25 because one of the lawyers for the Egyptians had tested positive for COVID-19. If trial is ordered, it is expected that the suspects would be tried in absentia. The case strained Italian-Egyptian relations.