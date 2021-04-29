Is it safe to go to big sporting events during the pandemic?

Experts are still cautioning against attending big sporting events during the pandemic, but say there are ways to make it safer if you go. They say outdoor stadiums are safer than indoor arenas. Venues that limit attendance and require masks are safer as well. Some teams are also requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for the coronavirus. Once at the stadium, experts say to avoid indoor bars, restaurants and box seating. And if you feel sick or are waiting for results of a coronavirus test, health officials say to stay home.