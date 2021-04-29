Government: China cleaning up oil after tanker collision

BEIJING (AP) — China’s maritime safety agency says a dozen vessels are at working cleaning up about 400 tons of oil that spilled into the sea from a tanker near a busy port following a collision. The tanker A Symphony was struck Tuesday by a cargo ship in the Yellow Sea outside Qingdao, southeast of Beijing. The tanker’s manager says the collision ruptured some of its cargo and ballast tanks. The Maritime Safety Administration gave no other details.