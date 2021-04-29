Terraces of France’s cafes, restaurants, to open next month

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron says outdoor terraces of France’s cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain conditions. In an interview with regional newspapers published Thursday, Macron outlined a four-step plan to reopen the country and revive its economy. The French government is slowly starting to lift partial lockdowns, despite still high numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Macron said the French government takes responsibility for a “strategy of living with the virus, including with high numbers of infections, higher than those of our neighbors.” The government’s plan provides for permitting foreign tourists back into France on June 9.