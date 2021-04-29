France to restrict suspect Lebanese officials from entering

PARIS (AP) — France is imposing restrictions on entering the country for Lebanese officials suspected of corruption or obstructing the formation of a new government. It’s the latest French effort to pressure Lebanese leaders to end their nation’s economic and political crisis. France’s foreign minister said on Thursday that additional measures could come later. He did not name any of the Lebanese officials targeted by the restrictions or say how many there were. The move stops short of sanctions for now. Lebanon is experiencing the worst economic and financial crisis of its modern history.