For Dave Grohl, what drives musicians is more than van

NEW YORK (AP) — Rocker and filmmaker Dave Grohl thought he was making a nostalgic documentary about the formative days of famous musicians. But then the pandemic happened. Partly by design and also by circumstance, his new film “What Drives Us’” became a surprisingly emotional statement about the power of live music and its absence. Hear Ringo Starr tell about the Beatles huddling together for warmth, or the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea discuss how music was an escape from an abusive childhood. It’s all pulled together with infectious enthusiasm by Grohl, who gets behind the wheel of the van used by Foo Fighters in their early days.