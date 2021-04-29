Food Truck Friday, Sounds like Summer music events returning this summer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Volume One is bringing back two popular summer activities for residents of the Chippewa Valley.

According to Volume One, Food Truck Friday will be back at Phoenix Park on the first Fridays of the month starting June 4. The lineup of vendors will be released soon here.

The other event making a comeback is the Sounds Like Summer Concert Series. It will begin on June 17 and run on Thursday nights in Phoenix Park.

Volume One is asking attendees of both events to socially distance.

The music lineup will be released here.