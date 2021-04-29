Florida GOP awaits governor’s signature on new voting rules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans have moved to rewrite a litany of rules that they said would enhance the integrity of future elections. But critics denounced that as a partisan attempt to keep some voters from the ballot box. The influence of voters who cast ballots by mail wasn’t lost in the nationally watched debate in a state that has significant sway in the country’s balance of power. Republicans and Democrats alike have praised the state’s most recent elections as other key states floundered on election night in November.