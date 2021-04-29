Farmers market gears up for 28th summer season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Get ready for fresh vegetables, fruits and more! Eau Claire's Downtown Farmer's Market is returning this Saturday.

Market Manager Diedra Barrickman has been getting the pavilion in Phoenix Park ready for the market's summer return. She said there will be 25 or more vendors selling goods.



As far as COVID-19 safety protocols, she said it will look similar to last year with masks required for vendors and guests as well as one way foot traffic, and hand sanitizer.



Saturday will begin the Downtown Farmers Market's 28th season.

"Any time we can support our local farmers and small businesses it's a great idea. It keeps our money in our own community and that's a wonderful thing it really is," Barrickman said.

The market will run on Saturday mornings in May.

Starting in June, and through October it will run on Saturdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Click or tap here to see the hours and more information.