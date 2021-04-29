EU extends Myanmar sanctions, including against junta leader

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is extending sanctions against senior officials in Myanmar for a year. The targeted officials include junta leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and others involved in a military coup in February. The sanctions include asset freezes, travel bans, an arms embargo and restrictions on the export of equipment that can be used for military and police repression. EU headquarters said Thursday that the sanctions will remain in place until at least April 30, 2022. EU foreign ministers have said they are constantly reviewing the sanctions list and not ruling out out adding more names.