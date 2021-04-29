Egyptian mummy was a pregnant woman, not a male priest

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish researchers examining an Egyptian mummy in Warsaw that was believed to be a male priest were surprised when X-rays and computer tests revealed the mummy was that of a woman who had been seven months pregnant. The researchers said Thursday it’s the world’s first known case of such a well-preserved ancient mummy of a pregnant woman. They were examining the thousands-years-old mummy that has been in Warsaw since 1826 to determine the age and possibly the cause of the person’s death. The coffin inscription had named the mummy a male priest. The researchers are planning new tests to learn more.