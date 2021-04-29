Eau Claire County hits vaccine plateau

Eau Claire (WQOW) - According to the Eau Claire Health Department the county is still in the red for community spread of COVID-19.

Vaccinations have plateaued with 36% of the county fully vaccinated.

Health Director Lieske Giese said one of the reasons for the plateau is the county's ability to reach vulnerable groups.

To break down vaccine barriers Eau Claire has had multiple pop-up clinics in the past week in River Prairie and Hobbs Ice Arena.

What they have yet to try is a drive thru vaccine option. Giese said the reason why is a lack of space to give the vaccinations safely.

"In our community, we don't have an easy drive-thru location to make that happen where we can have all of the appropriate precautions and safety pieces in place and the space for the drive-thru that is needed," Giese said.

Giese said it's been easier for the county to keep vaccinations in an indoor setting, especially since they have to monitor those who have received the vaccine for 15 minutes after the dose.