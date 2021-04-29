Dutch city fined for Wi-Fi tracking says it will appeal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch privacy watchdog has fined a city for tracking people using mobile phone Wi-Fi signals in a system used to measure crowds. The city’s municipality said Thursday it is appealing the ruling and 600,000-euro ($730,000) fine. The Dutch Data Protection Authority says Enschede used sensors to register Wi-Fi signals from phones as a way of establishing how busy it was in the city center. It says that “if you monitor for a longer time which telephone passes which sensor, then counting changes into tracking people.” Enschede’s mayor says the municipality feels “unjustly punished for something that we did not intend and which actually did not happen.”