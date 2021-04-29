DNR: report sightings of invasive plants

(WQOW) - Spring is in bloom, but some of the plants sprouting spell trouble for you, your pets or the environment. The Wisconsin DNR is warning you to be on the lookout for an invasive plant with yellow flowers called lesser celandine.

Lesser celandine

DNR officials said there haven't been any reports of the poisonous plant in this part of the state, but you could encounter it if you travel to the Madison or Milwaukee area, with other sightings around Lake Geneva and Rock County.

In addition to being toxic if ingested, therefore posing a threat to pets and livestock, these not-so-nice flowering plants are problematic to the surrounding soil.

Because they bloom earlier in the spring than native plants, they can crowd out and block light from native plants, preventing them from growing. Lesser celandine also dies back in early June, leading to bare patches of dirt increasing chances for erosion. According to the DNR, they also emit a chemical that prevents other plants from growing nearby.



Whether you're traveling or staying close to home, there are plenty of other invasive species you could run across.

"The ideal thing is to prevent the spread, and one of the ways we can do that is to remember: play, clean, go," said DNR invasive species specialist Jason Granberg. "Enjoy the sights, and then as you're leaving, clean your clothing and your equipment and your pets as well."

Granberg said early detection is key to containing invasive species before they spread out of control.

Some of the plants to be on the lookout for locally include:

Wild chervil (Anthriscus sylvestris)

Japanese stiltgrass (Microstegium vivenium)

Golden creeper (Thladiantha dubia)

Non-native phragmites (Phragmites australis var australis)

Japanese hedge parsley (Torilis japonica)

Poison hemlock (Conium maculatum)

You can learn more about how to identify these plants, and distinguish them from native plants in this DNR guide.

If you see these, or any other invasive species, report them to the DNR. You can email reports to Invasive.Species@Wisconsin.Gov. You can also send reports and photos to EDDMaps Midwest online or through the mobile app.