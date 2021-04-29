Delivery delays force Mexico to put off Sinovac second doses

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say that delays in the delivery of 1.5 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine will mean that almost 1.3 million Mexicans won’t get their second doses on time. The Health Department said Thursday that the delay beyond the recommended 35-day interval between the two doses will not effect the effectiveness of the vaccine. The department did not give a reason for the delay. Mexico has so far administered 12.2 million doses of five different vaccines. Mexico has suffered significantly delays in its own efforts to bottle doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine exported in bulk from a plant in Argentina.