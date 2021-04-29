Czech lawmakers change electoral law to help small parties

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Parliament has approved the changes in the electoral law requested by the country’s highest court that ruled the previous legislation discriminated against small political parties. The Constitutional Court in February dismissed rules that it said gave big parties disproportionately high numbers of parliamentary seats after an election. The court said that was not in line with the proportional representation system used in elections for the lower house of Parliament. Czech lawmakers have approved the new rules in a 54-0 vote.