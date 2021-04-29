Census Bureau: 70% of voters cast ballots early or by mail

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Census says more than two-thirds of U.S. citizens of the voting age population cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. And 7 out of 10 who voted did so by mail or at a polling place before Election Day. Those are two forms of voting that Republicans have restricted since losing the presidential race. Overall, Latino and white voters increased their turnout rates the most. Black voters turned out at a higher rate in 2020 as well but fell short of their 2008 record. The survey of voters confirms what many political analysts expected after the November election.