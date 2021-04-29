Bloomer/New Auburn Food Pantry director retires after 22 years

BLOOMER (WQOW) - At 84 years old, a Bloomer woman decided it was time to retire as director of the Bloomer/New Auburn Food Pantry.

Roberta Poirier's mother help start the Bloomer Food Pantry in a fire hall in 1983.

"When I walked in that door she said, 'There. Now you can run the food pantry because I'm tired. By the way I'm going to bed.' And she gave me the keys," Poirier said as she laughed.

Years later, the pantry became the Bloomer/New Auburn Food Pantry and Poirier took over as director in 1999.

"You remember that stuff, when they bring you pictures of their kids who graduated from kindergarten. You know, it makes it fun," Poirier said.

After several location changes, the pantry is now located on Jackson Street in Bloomer, and Poirier retired from her position in early April.

"I miss the people. I liked interviewing the people, talking to them, calling them, being involved with them, trying to figure out what it is we could add to the food pantry that would help them. I didn't want to just throw something in the back seat of the car and tell them to go home," Poirier said.

Board President Donald Granger has known Poirier for 10 years, and he says her contributions truly helped the community.

"I would say she had a very good impact on it. She started a lot of new things like the bag program, the lunch program for the students at both Bloomer and New Auburn," Granger said.

During her time there, she started a bus service for people from New Auburn to come to the pantry and a home delivery program called the "Go Getters" to distribute food to home bound folks.

"Very passionate about her work. She loved all the people," Granger said.

Although she's sad to go, she's looking forward to the nonprofit's future.

"I'm glad of what we did. I'm glad of where it is. I want to see it continue on. I'd like to watch it grow. I'd like to see somebody come in and I'd like to see the next phase of it," Poirier said.

Poirier said she's looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren but says she can't sit still and will probably move onto another project.

Granger said the board will be looking for a new director soon, but in the meantime, other board members are filling in.