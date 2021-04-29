Billboard Awards: 16 nods for Weeknd, 6 for Morgan Wallen

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weeknd was snubbed by the Grammys but he’s the leading nominee at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD earned multiple posthumous nominations, including top artist. Disgraced country singer Morgan Wallen is also up for six nominations. The Weeknd, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke — the third most-nominated act — are up for top artist along with Taylor Swift and Drake, the show’s most decorated winner of all-time. Others who scored multiple nominations include DaBaby, rising country star Gabby Barrett, Bad Bunny, Chris Brown, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Justin Bieber. The Billboard Awards will air live on May 23.