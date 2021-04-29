Biden and Carter, longtime allies, reconnect in Georgia

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — President Joe Biden has visited former President Jimmy Carter in Plains, Georgia, where the 39th president and his wife, Rosalynn, have lived most of their lives. The two presidents didn’t appear together outside the Carters’ home on Thursday. Biden was seen with Rosalynn Carter at the door as he departed. The former first lady stood alongside him supported by her walker. Biden was a young Delaware senator when he endorsed Carter’s bid for the presidency in 1976. Biden is the oldest sitting president ever at 78. The 96-year-old Carter is the longest-lived president in history. Many of the 650 residents of Plains turned out to see Biden’s motorcade.