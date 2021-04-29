Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to return to Packers: ESPN reports

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - There have been rumors circulating all day about teams reaching out to the Green Bay Packers to check on the availability of star QB Aaron Rodgers, and now ESPN is reporting the reigning MVP wants out of Titletown.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team.

There have been reports on Thursday of Rodgers' favorite childhood team the San Francisco 49ers reaching out about a draft day trade.

You may remember, on the first day of the draft last year the Packers traded up to draft Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick.

Schefter says Packers President Mark Murphy, GM Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur have all flown on separate trips to meet with Rodgers.

During a press conference on Monday, Gutekunst said Rodgers would be the team's starting QB for the foreseeable future.

This is a developing story.